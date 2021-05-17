Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,603.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,603 ($34.01) and last traded at GBX 2,576 ($33.66), with a volume of 40468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,368.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,361.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

