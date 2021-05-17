FinNexus (FNX) Trading Down 90.6% Over Last Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 90.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.84 or 0.01240447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00115047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00061626 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

