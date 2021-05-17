Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.05.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$33.48. The company had a trading volume of 117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$16.99 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

