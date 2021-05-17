First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

