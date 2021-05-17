First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.