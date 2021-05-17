First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

