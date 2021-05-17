Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $598,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $714,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,253,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.