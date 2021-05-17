Flamingo Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $107.92 million and $30.10 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00450769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00224291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.01307862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

