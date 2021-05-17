Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $29,445.79 and $106,475.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

