Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,013. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

