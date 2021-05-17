Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 76,968 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $152,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

