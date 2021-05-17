Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 89,546 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,546 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $56,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.29 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,004,893.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

