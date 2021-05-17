Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 28,061 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.34% of AmerisourceBergen worth $82,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.52 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

