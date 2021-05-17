Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $27.22 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

