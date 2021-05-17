Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 204.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

