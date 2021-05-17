Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,170 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $112,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

