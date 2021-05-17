Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 65,679 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $101.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.