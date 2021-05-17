Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

