Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

