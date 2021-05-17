Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -175.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.