Frequency Therapeutics’ (FREQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

