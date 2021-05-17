FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.45 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

