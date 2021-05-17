Furucombo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00228978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.01313322 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

