FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

