FY2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 710,665 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

