FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Lifted by William Blair

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGFY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,260,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,428,000.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.