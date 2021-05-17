FY2025 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised by Analyst

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

MDGL opened at $134.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

