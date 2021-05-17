Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $114.87 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $114.87 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.07 or 0.01263289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

