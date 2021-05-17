GAMB Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $164,801.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.19 or 0.01359987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00115081 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.