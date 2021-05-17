Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $231.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.97.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

