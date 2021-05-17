Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Geberit has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

