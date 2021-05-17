General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

