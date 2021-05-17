Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

GEL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 415,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

