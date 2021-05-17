Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $18.92 on Monday. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

