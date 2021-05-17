Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

