Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities restated a na rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$106.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geodrill will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361 in the last ninety days.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

