Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

