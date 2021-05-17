Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,629. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

