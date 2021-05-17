Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.69 million, a P/E ratio of -177.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

