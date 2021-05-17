Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 144 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.
In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
