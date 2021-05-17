Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 144 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.