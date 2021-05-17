Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

