Glassman Wealth Services Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $806.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.52 and a 52-week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

