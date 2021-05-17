Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

