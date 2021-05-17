Glassman Wealth Services Sells 209 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.