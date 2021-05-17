GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.44 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

