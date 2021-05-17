GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.44 on Friday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.