Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.24. Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 804,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 57,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

