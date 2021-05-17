Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

GSEW opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

