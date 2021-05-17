GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $56.00 at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

