Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $774,479.79 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,615,328 shares in the company, valued at $916,845,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

